Hasty Decision-Making

The Khan government was often criticised for its U-turns on various issues. However, the current federal government seems to be following in its footsteps. Recently, it announced a decision to ban the PTI, and shortly after, it decided to close the utility stores. Mounting pressure from the public and media has forced the government to reverse both decisions.

It appears that both decisions were made hastily by the federal cabinet without fully considering their repercussions. As a result, the government could not withstand the public pressure and was forced to backtrack.

It would be wise for the federal government to thoroughly evaluate every proposal beforehand to avoid repeating the infamous U-turns of the PTI era.

ZIA HASHMI,

Islamabad.