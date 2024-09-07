Heavy showers reported in Lahore and Punjab

A new monsoon spell has swept across the country, bringing rainfall to various cities, including Lahore, where both light and heavy showers have created pleasant weather conditions.

Significant rain was recorded in areas like Abbott Road, Shimla Pahari, Garhi Shahu, and the railway station, with water accumulation in low-lying areas prompting swift action from the district administration.

Several cities in Punjab, such as Sialkot and Sangla Hill, also experienced heavy rainfall, while heavy rain in Kallur Kot and Chenab caused flooding in low-lying areas, highlighting gaps in administrative preparedness.

The Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms and heavy rain in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeastern Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan today, while the rest of the country is expected to remain warm and dry.