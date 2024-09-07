HEC conducts 2-day workshop on marketing, branding for universities

ISLAMABAD - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has conducted a two-day workshop on “Marketing, Branding, and Outreach through Digital and Social Media Platforms” for universities and HEC media representatives at NUST, Islamabad. The workshop concluded successfully yesterday and was organised by the USAID-funded ‘Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Program’. At the closing session, Muhammad Raza Chohan, Advisor Scholarships, and Ms. Kate Maloney, Director of the Office of Education, USAID Pakistan, were in attendance. Speaking at the occasion, Chohan lauded the 20-year partnership between HEC and USAID. He emphasized the profound impact of modern social media in transforming higher education communication. He also highlighted the importance of developing a strategic brand identity to enhance university enrollment, foster external linkages, and attract greater investment. Ms. Kate Maloney, Director of Education, USAID Pakistan, distributed scholarship award certificates to workshop participants.

University focal persons expressed their appreciation for the efforts of HEC and USAID and called for future workshops to keep pace with the evolving digital media landscape.