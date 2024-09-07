Huawei to train young Pakistanis in ICT skills

Huawei, a global leader in information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, has announced an initiative to train 300,000 young Pakistanis in advanced ICT skills.

Rana Mashood, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program, visited Huawei’s Islamabad office on Saturday to discuss the details of this extensive training program. This visit followed significant technical discussions held on September 4th and 5th, marking a crucial step in incorporating Huawei’s advanced training resources into Pakistan’s educational system. The program, directed by Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, aims to enhance technical education by utilizing Huawei’s global expertise and state-of-the-art training materials.

The strategic partnership is set to greatly improve the quality and accessibility of technical education across Pakistan, promoting skill development and innovation. The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will serve as the implementation partner under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme.

This collaboration builds on the foundation laid during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Huawei’s headquarters in China. During his visit, the Prime Minister invited Huawei to invest in Pakistan’s taxation and e-governance sectors, as well as to expand its involvement in Pakistan’s Safe City projects. Huawei Chairman Liang Hua warmly welcomed the Prime Minister, and their meeting included a presentation on Huawei’s global operations, particularly in Pakistan, and discussions on potential investments in various sectors such as e-governance, digital banking, telecommunications, and artificial intelligence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on a five-day visit to China, praised Huawei’s innovative work and encouraged the company to increase its investments in Pakistan. He also expressed appreciation for the Safe City projects executed by Huawei in Pakistan and invited the company to extend its investment to cities involved in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.