ICT administration opens Rawal Dam spillways due to rising water levels

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration opened the spillways of on Friday at 6 a.m. as a precautionary measure due to rising water levels. The decision comes in response to the rising water levels in the dam, which reached 1,752 feet, prompting the authorities to take this step to prevent potential flooding, according to an spokesperson. He said residents living near urban river channels have been advised to avoid these areas to ensure their safety. Those residing in low-lying regions are urged to follow all safety protocols to protect themselves and their property, he said. The public is encouraged to contact the district administration by dialling 16 in case of emergencies, he added.

Livestock owners are also advised to move their animals to higher ground immediately, he said. He said the district administration is closely monitoring river channels and bridges, with strict oversight in place to ensure public safety. All necessary preparations have been made to manage potential flooding, the administration confirmed. The remains vigilant and is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of residents as the weather conditions evolve, he added.

DC warns PTI protesters against unlawful activities

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday cautioned PTI protesters travelling to Islamabad on September 8 to strictly adhere to established SOPs and remain within the designated protest zone as any breach of the law or deviation from the allocated area will result in prompt and decisive action. In an exclusive talk on a private news channel, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) has ensured that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad on September 8 will be held peacefully, in line with court orders. The DC has designated the Sangjani area for the protest and has written a letter to the organizers, clearly outlining the boundaries and guidelines for the demonstration.

By doing so, the authorities aim to maintain law and order while allowing the protesters to exercise their right to peaceful assembly, he added. DC Nawaz Memon has reiterated that the authorities will not tolerate any disruption to the daily lives of Islamabad’s citizens during the PTI protest on September 8. He emphasized that while the protesters have been allowed to assemble in the designated Sangjani area, they must adhere to the established boundaries and guidelines to ensure a peaceful demonstration. The DC assured that the authorities will take swift action against anyone attempting to disturb the peace or disrupt the normal functioning of the city.