Imran Khan restructures PTI, Salman Akram Raja appointed new secretary general

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has introduced major changes to the party’s organizational structure, sources revealed.

In a significant move, Khan has decided to separate the party’s parliamentary affairs from its political activities. Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz have been appointed to lead the parliamentary team, while renowned lawyer Salman Akram Raja has taken over as PTI’s secretary general, responsible for overseeing political matters.

Additionally, a think tank led by Raoof Hasan will be established to focus on government performance and electoral issues. This body will be tasked with drafting a white paper on these matters.

The official notification regarding these appointments is expected to be issued following an upcoming rally in Islamabad, sources added.