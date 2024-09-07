In joint declaration, Ulema reject ‘narrative of extremists, terrorists’

ISLAMABAD - Scholars and spiritual leaders belonging to different Islamic schools of thought, and other faiths on Friday in a joint declaration reject-ed the “narrative of extremists and terrorists” in the country. Islam is a religion of peace that teaches respect for humanity and strives for a society which is free from violence, reads the declaration.

The declaration was approved in a meeting of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain with a delegation of scholars from different schools of Islamic thought and leaders of other religions, which was led by Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad. The declaration further stated that in the current situation, interfaith and inter-sect harmony and national unity were essential. “Islam does not allow anyone to be killed without reason,” it said, praising the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army and stating that the entire nation stood with its brave and courageous Armed Forces.

The declaration said Islam guarantees the rights of minorities, women and children. According to the declaration, the document of “Paigham-e-Pakistan” is the great narrative, which will be made the voice of every household through the pulpit and the mosque. This is the time for unity and cohesion within the country, not division, it added. Addressing the gathering, Naqvi said consultations with scholars and leaders of other religions had been started to eliminate the menace of terrorism. I, along with the religious affairs minister will take this national mission forward, he added.

“We need to get out of the fire we are being pushed into, and we can only get out of this issue with the help of scholars,” the minister said. He stressed that they needed to unite as a nation to eliminate terrorism. We need to stop the misuse of Islam and prevent people from being misled into terrorism, he added.

Naqvi clarified that anyone who takes up arms against the state is a terror-ist and our religion and the Constitution also clearly states that anyone who takes up arms against the state is a terrorist. He said that Islam and the country’s law did not allow anyone to be killed without reason. “We need to unite against the curse of terrorism for the sake of our country.” On the occasion of Defence Day, we are again giving those, who have taken up arms against the state, an opportunity to lay down their arms, respect the state, recognize the constitution and obey the laws, he said.

He said they would visit every province, would meet chief ministers and scholars and convey the same message to the provincial capitals as well. We will also convey this message to the President and Prime Minister, who are working day and night for this purpose, he added.

Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain speaking on the occa-sion said they needed to save the new generation from guns and fire. “The government, its institutions and scholars need to work together to provide a safe future for the new generation,” he said. He further said the scholars and spiritual leaders should guide the people and raise their voices against those who have taken up arms against the state.

The meeting was attended by various scholars and leaders including Maulana Zia-ur-Rehman, Imam of Faisal Mosque; Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, Chief Khateeb of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Allama Mukhtar Ahmad Nadeem, Chief Khateeb of Punjab; and Allama Shabbir Hassan, Secretary-General Shia Ulema Council Paki-stan. The others included Allama Arif Hussain Waheedi, Mufti Gulzar Ahmed Naeemi, Maulana Tariq Ahmed Alvi, Maulana Sardar Muhammad Laghari, Mufti Farhan Naeem, Maulana Abdul Zahoor Farooqi, Maulana Abdul Aziz, Maulana Haroon-ur-Rashid Balakoti, Allama Sajjad Hussain Naqvi, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi, Maulana Hussein Ali, Mufti Yousuf Kashmiri, Maulana Maqsood Ahmed Toheedi, Maulana Abid Israr, Qari Bilal Golravi, Sardar Ranjit Singh Giani, Maulana Ikrarullah Zahid, Maulana Abdul Salam Jalali, Mufti Abu Bakr Sadiq, Allama Saeed Ahmed Awan, Maulana Malik Amjad Awan, Dr. Ershad Ahmed Khan, Sahibzada Atiqullah Mazhar, Bishop Dr. Joseph Arshad, Pir Mumtaz Ahmed Zia Nizami, Mau-lana Muhammad Iqbal Naeemi, Allama Muhammad Rasheed Trabani, Fahad Jamil and Professor Zafarullah Jan.