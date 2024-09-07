InDrive honors top riders at 2024 Couriers Champions Event

ISLAMABAD - InDrive, a leading transportation and delivery platform, concluded the “Courier Champions 2024” competition across Pakistan’s major cities: Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. This championship competition was held from 19th July to 14th August, 2024 to celebrate and reward the top-performing couriers who demonstrated exceptional delivery performance throughout the competition period.

The “Courier Champion 2024” initiative was designed to boost participation and motivation among couriers, particularly those who are less active. By recognizing their hard work, InDrive aimed to enhance delivery performance and elevate brand awareness within the courier community and the broader public. The competition featured attractive prizes, including a brand-new motorcycle for the top performer and smartphones for the runners-up.

Muhammad Usman, Business Development Manager, Pakistan - SA region at InDrive, said: “We are incredibly proud to host the InDrive Courier Champions event 2024. This program is designed not only to boost participation and motivation among our couriers but also to reinforce InDrive’s reputation as a platform that genuinely supports the professional growth of our partners. The competition offers drivers an opportunity to switch to courier mode and earn additional income through the platform”. Usman further explained that “the focus of this competition was on enhancing performance. Our objective was to improve completion rate among couriers, providing them with a fair and competitive environment to showcase their skills. We believe that this initiative will lead to a significant improvement in both quality and quantity of deliveries across all participating cities.”

The winners of InDrive Courier Pakistan 2024 come from the KLI cities, total of 18 winners, 6 winners from each city, 1st place champions won 9 brand new motor bikes, while 9 runners up won the smartphones.

Sidra Kiran, Communication Manager of InDrive Pakistan - SA region, stated “We are thrilled to have successfully hosted the ‘Courier Champion 2024’ event across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. This competition was an excellent opportunity to celebrate and reward the hard work of our top-performing couriers. By recognizing their efforts, we aimed to boost engagement and enhance delivery performance. This event underscores InDrive’s commitment to supporting our courier partners and reinforcing our dedication to their professional growth.”

While we’re excited to announce the winners, our goal is also to use this occasion to strengthen our relationships with partners, drivers, and the media. We anticipate that the event will enhance the positive perception of both InDrive and our Courier Champion program. The event also emphasized inDrive’s dedication to fostering strong relationships with its partners and drivers. “We hope that this event strengthens the connections we’ve built and serves as a milestone in celebrating the achievements of our courier partners,” added Sidra Kiran.

The winners of the InDrive Courier Champion 2024 competition exemplify excellence and dedication of InDrive in the courier field. For InDrive, such events are not merely ceremonies, but a celebration of togetherness and appreciation for all those who have contributed to the company’s growth. This annual event is set to continue motivating and supporting couriers in Pakistan, further solidifying InDrive’s role as a key player in the logistics industry.