Israeli forces gun down US activist in West Bank protest

GAZA - A 26-year-old American woman was shot dead in the Occupied West Bank during a protest on Friday.

Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was also a Turkish citizen, is reported to have been taking part in a protest against Jewish settlement expansion in the town of Beita near Nablus.

Ms Ezgi Eygi was allegedly shot by Israeli troops, according to local media reports. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was “looking into reports that a foreign national was killed as a result of shots fired in the area”. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken deplored the “tragic loss”, adding: “When we have more info, we will share it, make it available and, as necessary, we’ll act on it.”

Earlier, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, who confirmed Ms Ezgi Eygi’s identity, said Washington is “urgently gathering more information about the circumstances of her death”.

Mr Miller also offered his “deepest condolences” to Ms Ezgi Eygi’s family and loved ones. His comments were echoed by US ambassador to Israel Jack Lew who said Washington has “no higher priority than the safety and security of American citizens”. Ms Ezgi Eygi was born in Antalya, as reported by Turkish media. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the death “barbaric”, while the country’s foreign ministry said Ms Ezgi Eygi was “killed by Israeli occupation soldiers in the city of Nablus”.

The activist was rushed to a hospital in Nablus and was later pronounced dead. Dr Fouad Nafaa, head of Rafidia Hospital where Ms Ezgi Eygi was admitted, confirmed that a US citizen in her mid-20s died from a “gunshot in the head”.