JI demands govt to remove taxes from electricity bills

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has urged the government to eliminate taxes on electricity bills.

During a media address in Lahore, Rehman called for the removal of the 36 different taxes imposed on electricity bills, criticizing the Punjab government's Rs14 relief as insufficient. He stressed that such relief should be applied nationwide.

Rehman also highlighted the success of his party’s recent shutter-down strike and announced plans for more strikes, alongside pursuing legal actions if needed.

He further claimed that the ongoing terrorism in the country had connections to India and the United States.