Kindness Conquers All

It’s heart-breaking to see students in government schools being treated harshly in their classrooms. This is one of the many reasons for the decline in admissions to government schools and colleges. Even regular students, not just intermittent ones, seem to disappear. In contrast, students in private institutions generally receive a warmer response. There’s a persistent myth that students behave and perform well only when subjected to strict discipline.

Unfortunately, educational policies have done little to address this issue. In fact, what students need most is not harsh discipline but soft, compassionate communication. Strict measures must be reconsidered in these problematic circumstances.

AIZAZ ALI SOOMRO,

Khairpur.