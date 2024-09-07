Saturday, September 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kindness Conquers All

September 07, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

It’s heart-breaking to see students in government schools being treated harshly in their classrooms. This is one of the many reasons for the decline in admissions to government schools and colleges. Even regular students, not just intermittent ones, seem to disappear. In contrast, students in private institutions generally receive a warmer response. There’s a persistent myth that students behave and perform well only when subjected to strict discipline.

Unfortunately, educational policies have done little to address this issue. In fact, what students need most is not harsh discipline but soft, compassionate communication. Strict measures must be reconsidered in these problematic circumstances.

AIZAZ ALI SOOMRO,

Khairpur.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1725599393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024