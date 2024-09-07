KP CM visits Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed mausoleum, lays wreath

Swabi - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that if the entire nation breathes in an independent and peaceful environment today, it is thanks to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the motherland.

Standing beside the mausoleum of Karnal Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, he spoke to the media. He was accompanied by Asad Qaiser, former Speaker of the National Assembly, MNA Shahram Tarakai, Aqibullah, Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Faisal Tarakai, Minister for Education, Abdul Karim, Advisor to CM on Technical Education and Commerce, and local MPA Rangaiz Khan.

The Chief Minister placed a floral wreath on the grave of Captain Karnal and prayed for his departed soul. It was learned that the Chief Minister’s visit to the tomb was decided late at night, and the district administration was informed accordingly.

The Chief Minister also paid rich tributes to the hero of the Kargil War during his Defense Day visit. He said the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country are always remembered with great honor, including Karnal .

“I have visited here before, and I am proud to come again,” he said. “We salute the martyrs. Martyrs are our pride, and it is because of them that Pakistan was established and remains strong.”

He added that the sacrifices of the martyrs serve as a legacy for future generations, motivating them to play their role in strengthening Pakistan. He also visited the museum adjacent to Karnal Sher Khan’s tomb, where various items and photographs from his life are displayed.

Asad Qaiser also paid tribute to Karnal , noting that he was the lone Nishan-e-Haider recipient from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and that the nation is proud of him.

Later, the Chief Minister and parliamentarians visited the residence of Shahram Tarakai to express sympathy over the killing of his house watchman three days ago.