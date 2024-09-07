KP govt requests PHC to form Judicial Commission for May 9 incident

The government has formally requested the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to establish a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident. The request was confirmed by Minister of Law Advocate Aftab Alam.

The letter, submitted under the Pakistan Tribunal of Inquiry Ordinance 1969 through the Department of Home, is expected to reach the court within a few days. The government has asked for a retired or current judge of the PHC to head the commission.

This action follows the PHC's previous decision to recuse itself from investigating the incident. After consulting with experts and receiving input from the cabinet and Chief Minister, the government decided to approach the court again to form a judicial commission.

Sources indicate that a government-led probe into the May 9 events could lead to legal complications.