Kundi pays tribute to martyrs of country

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday paid tribute to the martyrs of the country who sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of homeland.

The Governor, in a message at the eve of September 6, 1965 (Defence Day) said that the day marked a significant milestone in our nation’s robust defence.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that Defence Day is a symbol of national grandeur, integrity, and sovereignty in the history of Pakistan. He emphasised that our brave armed forces remain vigilant and prepared at all times to safeguard the country’s borders.

Governor Kundi reiterated that the services of the martyrs and veterans of September 6, 1965, can never be forgotten.He hailed the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives on every front for national defence as a source of national pride.

The Governor highlighted that today, enemies of the country are attempting, though unsuccessfully, to undermine national peace and stability under the guise of rogue elements. Kundi assured that the entire nation stands as a steel wall alongside the armed forces against terrorism.

Governor assures tobacco royalties

While talking to a delegation which called on him under the leadership of the renowned social personality, former MNA Haji Usman Khan Tarakai here at Governor’s House, Faisal Karim Kundi said that federal government has been contacted over the royalty on tobacco and other issues of the district Swabi.

The delegation briefed the Governor regarding power load shedding and problems faced by the tobacco growers of the district.

The Governor assured the delegation that WAPDA related issues had already been taken up with the concerned authorities and further progress in this regard is in progress.

Faisal Karim Kundi said that getting royalty on tobacco and other rights are very necessary, saying the concerned ministry has been contacted in this regard while the problems of the growers in head of tax will also be resolved.

The members of the delegation invited the Governor for a visit to Swabi, which he accepted.

Meanwhile, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also heard the complaints and suggestions of the people received by him through emails.

He thanked the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residing in different parts of the world and other overseas Pakistanis for their appreciative messages over the soft image promotion policy of the province.

The Governor said that such patriotic Pakistanis are the pride and asset of the country and our province. He also issued directives for dispatching complaints about various federal departments to concerned authorities.

In their emails, the people have also sent proposals regarding women empowerment, pro-youth initiatives, promotion of sports and highlighting of the bright face of the province. The governor has expressed thanks to the people in this regard.