Saturday, September 07, 2024
Lahore Police crack down on Teefi Butt, Tipu Truckanwala gangs amid escalating violence

Lahore Police crack down on Teefi Butt, Tipu Truckanwala gangs amid escalating violence
Web Desk
10:24 AM | September 07, 2024
In response to the escalating gang war between the Teefi Butt and Tipu Truckanwala groups, Lahore authorities have initiated strict measures to curb the violence.

Police have announced plans to confine key members of both gangs and their families to their homes, with a formal request for detention to be sent to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore.

Frequent shootings and clashes between the two groups have endangered the lives of civilians, prompting police to identify and detain active members as part of a crackdown.

DIG Imran Kishor, head of the Organized Crime Unit, will write to the DC Lahore, recommending preventive confinement of individuals linked to the gangs in order to restore safety in affected areas.

