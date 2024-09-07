Saturday, September 07, 2024
Man accused of raping daughter-in-law in Shakargarh

INP
September 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SHAKARGARH  -   In a distressing incident in Shakargarh, a daughter-in-law was not safe even in her own home as her ruthless father-in-law allegedly threatened to kill her and assaulted her sexually. The Shakargarh Police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim woman and have arrested the suspect. The incident occurred in Chak Manak, Shakargarh, where the father-in-law allegedly assaulted his daughter-in-law while she was sleeping in her room, threatening to kill her if she resisted. The Shakargarh Police officials told the media that the victim had been married for one and a half years, and her husband is currently working abroad.

INP

