Minister opens KMU E-Exam Centre

Peshawar - KP Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi emphasized the significance of computer-based examinations, stating they are crucial for preparing students to meet the demands of the modern scientific era and advancing educational development.

He shared these views at the inauguration ceremony of the KMU E-Examination Centre at Khyber Medical University (KMU), where he was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq and Registrar Inam Ullah. The VC provided a detailed briefing on the university’s e-examination system and its relevance to modern education.

The minister praised the system for its time-saving benefits and the digital tools it provides to students. He also emphasized the importance of integrating technology into education to prepare students for the evolving demands of academia and the workforce.

In recognition of academic excellence, the minister distributed laptops to top-performing students, supporting their academic and digital journey. He also inaugurated a newly constructed multi-purpose sports complex, promoting a balance between academics and extracurricular activities.

In connection with the monsoon plantation drive, the minister planted a sapling on the KMU lawn to encourage environmental sustainability.