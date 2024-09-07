Saturday, September 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister opens KMU E-Exam Centre

Our Staff Reporter
September 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -  KP Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi emphasized the significance of computer-based examinations, stating they are crucial for preparing students to meet the demands of the modern scientific era and advancing educational development.

He shared these views at the inauguration ceremony of the KMU E-Examination Centre at Khyber Medical University (KMU), where he was welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq and Registrar Inam Ullah. The VC provided a detailed briefing on the university’s e-examination system and its relevance to modern education.

The minister praised the system for its time-saving benefits and the digital tools it provides to students. He also emphasized the importance of integrating technology into education to prepare students for the evolving demands of academia and the workforce.

In recognition of academic excellence, the minister distributed laptops to top-performing students, supporting their academic and digital journey. He also inaugurated a newly constructed multi-purpose sports complex, promoting a balance between academics and extracurricular activities.

Attock police arrest 7 outlaws

In connection with the monsoon plantation drive, the minister planted a sapling on the KMU lawn to encourage environmental sustainability.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1725687602.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024