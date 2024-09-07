Saturday, September 07, 2024
More than 160,000 children vaccinated against polio in southern Gaza: UN

September 07, 2024
UNITED NATIONS  -  More than 160,000 children were vaccinated in southern Gaza Thursday, the first day of a polio vaccination campaign there, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) said Friday. UN agencies and partners in the Strip will continue to vaccinate “as many Gazan children as possible” during the agreed humanitarian pauses, before moving to the north of the war-shattered enclave, UNRWA added. Thousands of families visited health centers to get their doses from UN medical teams, UNRWA reported. In southern Gaza, more than 152,000 children were vaccinated in Khan Younis city, nearly 8,800 in Rafah and another 1,000 elsewhere in the south. The promising development follows the successful completion of the first phase of the vaccination campaign in central Gaza earlier this week, which saw more than 187,000 children under 10 receive protection from polio. To date, combined coverage for central and southern Gaza now stands at 354,786 children.

