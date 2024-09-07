Mushahid sees strategic opportunity amid geopolitical shifts

ISLAMABAD - Senator Mushahid Hussain yesterday asserted that a strategic window of opportunity is emerging for Pakistan, as the South Asian geopolitical landscape is being reshaped, potentially positioning the country as a key player in regional connectivity and development initiatives. Mushahid made these remarks during his keynote speech at a workshop titled ‘Training the Trainers,’ which focused on Pakistan’s role in global politics. The event was organized by the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) in Islamabad.

He expressed optimism about Pakistan’s geo-economic potential, influenced by significant developments both within and outside its borders. He pointed to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a critical factor, noting it “will link Central Asia with the Indian Ocean through Pakistan,” enhancing trade and economic integration. According to him, the cessation of conflict in Afghanistan has presented “Pakistan with strategic space for the first time in 42 years.” He further highlighted the geopolitical shifts that add to this strategic opening, including the Iran-Saudi rapprochement and the political change in Bangladesh. Additionally, the diminished influence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared to his previous term was mentioned as a factor contributing to a more favorable regional environment for Pakistan. Mushahid maintained that Pakistan’s hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and its application for membership in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) are steps towards greater international integration and recognition of its strategic role.

Despite these positive indicators, Mr. Mushahid did not shy away from addressing the internal challenges facing Pakistan. He stressed that many of the country’s problems are self-created and therefore, can be rectified. According to him, the resilience and spirit of the Pakistani people are key factors that will drive the country to overcome these obstacles and move forward. During the inaugural session of the workshop, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi, former Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, outlined seven key features that define today’s strategic landscape. She cautioned against referring to the current global situation as a “world order,” suggesting it is more akin to a “global world disorder.” Her key points included the economic shift toward multipolarity with wealth and power moving from the West to other regions, the escalating U.S.-China confrontation highlighted by Washington’s strategy to contain China, and increased East-West tensions, notably exacerbated by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Additionally, she noted the growing threats to multilateralism and the rules-based international order, the rise of populism, technological disruptions in a hyperconnected world, and the emergence of middle powers determined to forge their own foreign policy paths independently of major international alliances. Addressing the workshop, CISS Executive Director Ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi said that Pakistan is a pivotal state located at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East which highlights its geopolitical importance.