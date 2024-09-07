NAB Lahore distributes Rs1.86 billion among housing victims

LAHORE - Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh held a monthly Open Court at the NAB Lahore Bureau. More than 300 victims of Ponzi schemes and the housing sector participated.

During the monthly open court, held under the chairmanship of DG NAB Lahore, victims of Khyaban-e-Amin Housing Society, Professional Cooperative Housing Society, Bin Alam Housing Society, Gold Homes, Palm Vista Housing, Omega Housing Projects, Imperial Smart City, Al-Haram City, Grand Avenue Housing, UBL Cooperative Housing and Theme Park View City participated for redressal. In addition, victims of Ponzi schemes including Solar Panel Scam, Prime Zone LPG Scam, ForU Real Traders and the famous Double Shah Scam participated. Addressing the victims of Khyaban-e-Amin Housing Society, the DG NAB Lahore stated that due to NAB’s recent actions, the administration has adjusted the claims of 394 out of 600 victims, which is being verified by NAB however, NAB is regularly monitoring the construction work of Khyaban-e-Amin Society and the status of redressal of victims’ grievances. The DG NAB stated that the victims who are receiving the offer of plots and flats from the administration should take immediate possession, however, in case all the claims of the victims are not adjusted by concerned authorities, NAB Lahore team has been ordered to recover more than the original amounts of the claims Addressing the victims of the Professional Cooperative Housing Society, he said that due to NAB Lahore’s efforts, 130 kanals of land has been recovered and handed over to the society’s current management. At the insistence of the victims, the DG NAB also issued instructions to the relevant investigation team to keep the victims regularly informed of all the progress made with the society management. Victims of Gold Homes complained that the administration had collected millions of rupees from hundreds of victims in the name of constructing 3 marla double-story houses. DG NAB Lahore urged the victims to submit their claims to NAB Lahore immediately for further action so that investigations against the accused could be initiated.

The DG NAB also highlighted that NAB Lahore was distributing Rs1.3 billion to Eden affectees as third instalment and Rs 560 million in the Pak-Arab housing scam affectees. He warned the public to stay vigilant against Ponzi schemes and illegal housing societies, reiterating NAB’s commitment to taking robust action against fraudulent activities. The DG NAB further mentioned that under the clear instructions of NAB Chairman Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed, all efforts are being made to ensure that general public losses are compensated. The victims expressed full confidence in efforts and actions of DG NAB Lahore, Amjad Majeed Aulakh.

Talking about low-cost solar panels scam , the affectees inform that they invested hefty amounts in solar scam and the accused fled away grabbing all investments, in response DG advised the affectees to submit maximum claims in said scam.

Addressing the Ponzi scheme victims of the ForU Real Traders, DG NAB-L disclosed that 700 victims had filed their claims worth Rs530 million. He reminded the public that only registered companies and banks are authorised to collect money from public.

The victims of Prime Zone LPG scam were informed that two chief accused recently been arrested which was met with satisfaction by the victims. Additionally, the solar panel scam victims were advised to file their claims promplty to expedite the investigation.