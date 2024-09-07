NEPRA approves Rs1.74 per unit hike in electricity tariffs for September-November 2024

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a quarterly increase in electricity tariffs, raising rates by Rs1.7432 per unit for the period from September 2024 to November 2024. This adjustment will allow power distribution companies and K-Electric to recover Rs43.23 billion for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024.

The tariff hike will affect consumers of both state-run distribution companies and K-Electric, adding to the financial strain on citizens already grappling with rising taxes and double-digit inflation. Many households now spend nearly half of their monthly income on electricity bills.

Of the total recovery, Rs21.253 billion will cover capacity charges to independent power producers (IPPs), while Rs7.368 billion will be recouped in system usage and market operator charges. An additional Rs11.23 billion is related to transmission and distribution (T&D) losses, and Rs3.5 billion will cover variable operation and maintenance costs.