Saturday, September 07, 2024
Omar Ayub steps down as PTI secretary general
6:37 PM | September 07, 2024
Omar Ayub's resignation as PTI's secretary general was officially accepted on Saturday.

The senior PTI leader cited an increasing workload due to his constitutional and parliamentary duties in the National Assembly as the reason for stepping down.

“I will continue to serve as a loyal worker of Imran Khan and PTI,” Ayub affirmed.

Ayub, who also holds the position of opposition leader in the National Assembly, had initially resigned from his party role in June this year. He had been serving as PTI’s secretary general since May 2023.

In a recent move, PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan made key changes to the party's organizational structure. According to sources, Khan has separated parliamentary affairs from the party's political operations.

Omar Ayub, along with Senator Shibli Faraz, will now lead the parliamentary team, while Salman Akram Raja has been appointed as the new secretary general of PTI. Raja will take on the practical political responsibilities of the party.

