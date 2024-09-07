PA okays women parliamentary caucus

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a motion to establish a Women Parliamentary Caucus, paving the way for a more equitable representation of women’s voices in the legislative process.

The motion was introduced by MPA Salma Saadia Temur, the parliamentary secretary for women development. The newly formed caucus will focus on a variety of pressing issues, including advancing gender-responsive legislation, combating violence against women and girls, promoting women’s health and reproductive rights, supporting female economic empowerment and entrepreneurship and enhancing public awareness of gender equality issues The caucus aims to create a supportive network among women legislators, enabling them to share insights and strategies while advocating for policies that foster an inclusive society.