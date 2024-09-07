Saturday, September 07, 2024
PA okays women parliamentary caucus

Our Staff Reporter
September 07, 2024
LAHORE   -  The  Punjab  Assembly on Friday passed a motion to establish a Women Parliamentary Caucus, paving the way for a more equitable representation of women’s voices in the legislative process.

The motion was introduced by MPA Salma Saadia Temur, the  parliamentary secretary for women development.  The newly formed caucus will focus on a variety of pressing issues, including advancing gender-responsive legislation, combating violence against women and girls,  promoting women’s health and reproductive rights, supporting female economic empowerment and entrepreneurship and enhancing public awareness of gender equality issues The caucus aims to create a supportive network among women legislators, enabling them to share insights and strategies while advocating for policies that foster an inclusive society.

