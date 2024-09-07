Pakistan Air Force observes 7th September as Martyrs’ Day

observed 7th September as Martyrs’ Day at all PAF Bases throughout the country. The day commenced with a solemn observance, including special Du’aa and Quran Khawani, dedicated to the martyrs of the 1965 & 1971 Wars, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since the establishment of Pakistan.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, was the Chief Guest during a Martyrs’ Day Ceremony held at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. Speaking at the occasion, the Air Chief said that PAF has a proud history of sacrifice, valour and professionalism. He highlighted that the Martyrs’ Day is an embodiment of exceptional bravery, flawless professionalism, and an unparalleled spirit of sacrifice of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Hailing the glorious deeds of heroism displayed by the Martyrs of , the Air Chief said, “We owe our heroes an eternal debt of gratitude for what they have done for us, setting a supreme example of sacrifice for generations to come. On this solemn occasion, we extend our heartfelt tributes to those heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our motherland.” Chief of the Air Staff also expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their indigenous and just struggle for self-determination.

In his concluding remarks, he reiterated his resolve to make all-out efforts for the progress and development of Pakistan in the constantly evolving global landscape and pledged that would continue to strive hard for the advancement in space, electronic warfare, cyber, niche technologies and indigenous defence capability to ensure sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

Later, to pay homage to the martyrs, the Air Chief laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha.