is being observed today (Saturday) with immense patriotic fervor to commemorate the courage and skill of Pakistan's air defenders during the 1965 war against Indian aggression. Celebrated annually on September 7, the day revives the memory of the Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) outstanding performance when its pilots, despite limited resources, repelled Indian air strikes and delivered a resounding defeat.

In September 1965, the Indian Air Force launched an attack to support its army’s clandestine offensive on Lahore’s Burki border, intending to capture the city. However, Pakistani ground forces, including heroes like Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, resisted the invasion. The PAF’s "Shaheens" (falcons) swiftly countered the Indian aerial assault, decimating their aircraft in a matter of moments.

One of the most celebrated moments of the conflict was the heroic feat of Squadron Leader MM Alam, who shot down five Indian Air Force Hawker Hunter jets in under a minute – four in just 30 seconds. His record remains unparalleled, earning him international recognition and the Sitara-e-Jurat for his valor and exceptional flying skills.

highlights PAF's excellence, marking its place among the world's top air forces. Various public and private organizations, educational institutions, and the armed forces will hold ceremonies today to pay tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Special prayers for national unity and peace will be offered in mosques following Fajr prayers.

Wreath-laying ceremonies will also take place at the graves of 1965 war heroes, while cities have been adorned with banners and streamers, honoring the bravery of the soldiers who safeguarded Pakistan’s borders with unmatched determination.