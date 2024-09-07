Pakistan’s 12&U boys team departs for ATF final in Kazakhstan

LAHORE - The Pakistan 12&Under boys tennis team has departed for Kazakhstan to compete in the prestigious ATF 12&Under Team Competition Final 2024, which will take place in Shymkent from September 16 to 21. The team will also participate in an exclusive three-week training camp—one week before the event and two weeks after—thanks to a historic collaboration between the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation (KTF). This marks the second time Pakistan has advanced to the final stage of this elite competition, having previously clinched the championship in 2021 by defeating India. The Pakistani squad for the 2024 competition includes Muhammad Shayan Afridi, Rashid Ali, Muhammad Junaid and Muhammad Abid (Captain & Coach). Competing nations in the tournament represent various regions include West Asia: Syria, Saudi Arabia; Central Asia: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan; South Asia: Pakistan, India; Southeast Asia: Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and East Asia: China, Chinese Taipei, Korea. PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi extended his heartfelt best wishes to the team, urging them to play with determination and bring the title home. He emphasized the importance of the MOU, noting that it provides invaluable opportunities for young players to develop and excel at an international level. He also expressed his gratitude to the KTF for their hospitality and support. PTF Secretary Col (R) Zia-ud-Din Tufail shared his optimism for the team’s success, encouraging the players to seize this golden opportunity and aim for victory in the upcoming competition.