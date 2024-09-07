Launched in 1977, the Voyager probes, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, represent humanity’s farthest-reaching spacecraft. Their primary mission was to explore the outer planets of our solar system—Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. Equipped with advanced instruments, including cameras and spectrometers, the Voyagers provided unprecedented insights into these distant worlds, discovering new moons, rings, and atmospheric phenomena. Beyond their planetary missions, both probes continue their journey into interstellar space, carrying the famous Golden Records, intended to communicate the diversity of life and culture on Earth to any potential extraterrestrial civilizations they may encounter—a testament to human curiosity and exploration.