Pegula’s breakthrough, Sinner’s dominance set stage for US Open finals

In a thrilling day at the , American star and Italy's etched their names in the history books, securing spots in their respective finals after hard-fought victories.

Pegula’s Comeback Magic Sets Up Showdown with Sabalenka

, born and raised in New York, delivered a spectacular comeback to reach her first-ever major final at the . The 29-year-old, facing the challenge of Karolina Muchova in the semifinals, clawed back from a set down and multiple break points to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Pegula's victory followed a stunning performance earlier in the tournament, where she defeated world No. 1 Iga Swiatek. She will now face Aryna Sabalenka in a highly anticipated final, as Sabalenka dispatched fellow American Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) to reach her second consecutive final.

Pegula acknowledged her shaky start, stating, "I came out flat but she [Muchova] was playing unbelievable, she made me look like a beginner. I don't know how I turned that around, honestly."

Sabalenka, the world No. 2, will be met by a supportive crowd for Pegula, but the Belarusian seems ready for the challenge, joking with fans after her match: "Margaritas for everyone!" she quipped in her post-match interview, hinting at the festive atmosphere expected for Saturday's final.

Sinner’s Grit Guides Him to a Historic Final

On the men’s side, Italy's continued his remarkable 2024 season by defeating Jack Draper 7-5, 7-6(3), 6-2 to reach his first final. In a match filled with intensity, Sinner outlasted Draper in a physical battle, firing 42 winners and overcoming a minor wrist scare in the second set.

Sinner’s victory makes him the first Italian man to reach the final, adding another chapter to his stellar year. He will now face either Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe in the final on Sunday, hoping to maintain his perfect 5-0 record in tour-level title matches this season.

"Me and Jack know each other very well. It was a very physical match, and I just tried to stay there mentally," Sinner said after the match. With at least the quarter-finals at all four majors this year, Sinner’s consistency has made him a standout player, and he now stands on the brink of Grand Slam glory.

As both Pegula and Sinner prepare for their final tests, tennis fans worldwide eagerly anticipate two thrilling showdowns at Flushing Meadows.