People urged to actively participate polio drive

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Hajj, Auqaf, and Religious Affairs Sahibzada Adnan Qadri has urged scholars and the public to actively participate in the upcoming polio campaign to protect children from the disease, which has already been eradicated in other countries.

He announced that the campaign will run in 27 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from September 9 to 13, while the remaining districts will conduct the campaign from September 23 to 27.

More than 6.4 million children will receive polio drops during this campaign, with over 35,000 teams going door to door. To ensure their safety, 50,000 police personnel will be deployed.

The Minister appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the polio teams to ensure timely vaccination and safeguard their children from polio.