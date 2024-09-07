PILDAT highlights concerns about ECP’s monitoring mechanisms

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) has called on the Election Commission of Pakistan to enhance institutional transparency and accountability in its latest report on the Implementation of the ECP’s 3rd Strategic Plan (2019-2023). PILDAT has highlighted its concerns about the ECP’s monitoring mechanisms, the late release of annual reports and the delayed rollout of the 4th Strategic Plan (2024-2028).

The ECP’s 3rd Strategic Plan (2019-2023) contained 11 strategic pillars, which were further divided into 30 goals and 92 strategic actions. These translated to a total of 111 measurable indicators, majority of which laid out a specific task and a deadline for completion. The focus of the strategic plan was both internal, emphasising the ECP’s own organisational infrastructure, and external, emphasising electoral management and relationships with stakeholders. Internally, the strategic pillars focused on institutional development (pillar 3), training and capacity building (pillar 4) and financial management (pillar 6). Externally, the focus was on legal reforms (pillar 1), transparency and public perception (pillar 2), election operations (pillar 5), voter registration (pillar 7), electoral technologies (pillar 8) and election dispute resolution (pillar 9). Gender sensitivity (pillar 10) as well as monitoring and research capabilities (pillar 11) were to be improved internally and externally.

While the ECP’s consistent engagement in strategic planning over the past 15 years should be appreciated, a significant gap needs to be filled when it comes to monitoring and reporting progress on implementation. In response to a request from PILDAT, the ECP shared its progress on implementing the Strategic Plan in September 2023. The ECP reported an overall 88% progress on the Strategic Plan in September 2023, while the progress on individual pillars ranged from 69% to 95%. However, the data shared with PILDAT was not detailed progress reports but rather presentations that listed progress on the strategic pillars as percentages and outlined the achievements of each wing of the ECP. Despite repeated requests for clarification, PILDAT was not able to obtain a clear explanation from the ECP on how the reported percentages were calculated.

The ECP made significant commitments in the Strategic Plan and it is critical that progress is diligently monitored and shared with the public. For example, under Pillar 7 (Voter Registration and Participation), the ECP committed to reduce the gender gap in electoral rolls to 6% by 2023. However, the gap was 7.7% in December 2023. The ECP did not share any progress on the specific sections pertaining to the electoral gender gap with us.

PILDAT has emphasised the need for comprehensive progress reports, as was specified in the 3rd Strategic Plan. These reports should be released and uploaded on the ECP website annually or even more frequently to ensure transparency. While the inclusion of measurable indicators in the 3rd Strategic Plan was a major improvement, future plans should include means of verification (MoVs) so that implementation can be monitored with accuracy.

Lastly, the release of the 4th Strategic Plan (2024-2028) should not be delayed any further as continuation in planning is vital for institutional development. PILDAT recommends that improving the credibility of the ECP should be a vital part of the next strategic plan. Additionally, it is deeply concerning that the ECP’s Annual Reports of 2022 and 2023, which are key documents for institutional transparency, were not released within the legally mandated timelines under the Elections Act, 2017 (Section 16).