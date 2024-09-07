PM, COAS vow to continue fight against terrorism

Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan’s desire for peace isn’t weakness. Pays glowing tributes to those who lost their loved ones in war against terrorism. General Syed Asim Munir calls for national unity. Warns attempts to divide nation will be met with failure. Do not allow differences in political views to turn into hatred, COAS advises nation. Armed Forces and people of Pakistan are tied in heart-to-heart connectivity: COAS.

RAWALPINDI - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said that Pakistan believes in peaceful neighbourhood, but no one should deem this desire as weakness.

He was addressing a ceremony held at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Friday night to mark the Defence and Martyrs Day. The prime minister said Pakistan has always been making efforts for global peace. He, however, said that Pakistan will never make any compromise on its integrity and freedom.

The prime minister said this day reminds us the unmatched sacrifices of our brave soldiers who fought gallantly for the motherland.

Shehbaz Sharif paid glowing tribute to those who lost their loved ones in war against terrorism.

He reiterated that the armed forces of Pakistan would continue their operations against terrorists in the country. Talking about the massive human rights violations being committed by occupation forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Shehbaz Sharif once again urged the world leaders to come forward and play their due role for peace in the region.

About continued Israeli barbarism and aggression in Gaza, the Prime Minister urged the international community to raise its voice as it is directly affecting humanity in Palestine

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday called for national unity stating that the state will “not allow political differences to turn into hatred”.

He said the strong relations between the Army and the public will serve as the foundation to defeat any enemy trying to create rifts between the two. COAS stated this while addressing a ceremony held at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Friday might to mark the Defence and Martyrs Day.

The event was organised to mark the 59th Defence Day, commemorating the sacrifices of fallen heroes of the 1965 war against India. The army’s top brass, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, other senior military and governmental officials, and families of martyred soldiers, among others were present on the occasion.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief reiterated that efforts to weaken national solidarity will never succeed. He also advised the nation to rise above religious intolerance and fully protect the rights of minorities as per the Constitution.

“Do not allow differences in political views to turn into hatred,” he said. He said the Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan are tied in heart-to-heart connectivity. He said Pakistani nation has always strengthened the Army’s resolve. He also appreciated the Army’s role in neutralising hostile foreign elements, fight against terrorism, and carrying out relief activities in the face of disasters. He believed that the strong bond between the people and the Army would lead to the defeat of the country’s enemies.

The Army Chief urged the nation to embrace unity and solidarity, saying: “We must demonstrate brotherhood, harmony, tolerance, and patience in societal and social affairs.” He warned that any attempts to divide the nation, sow discord, or spread despair would be met with failure.

General Syed Asim Munir highlighted that all elements spreading chaos, uncertainty, and despair among the people will be defeated through unity of purpose and harmony. Paying tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan, he said that they are the nation’s identity and their families are a source of pride for the country. He also prayed for the elevation of their ranks, stating that the sacred blood of the martyrs had nourished the soil of the homeland.

The Army Chief said the Pakistan Army and the people of Pakistan know how to defend their sovereignty and will never allow malicious intentions to succeed. He expressed his deep admiration for the unwavering spirit of the Pakistani nation, which, he said, stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the Armed Forces and law-enforcement agencies to confront and resist the forces of evil. “The people of Pakistan are a resilient and brave nation,” the Army Chief remarked.

Commenting on Pakistan’s long battle against terrorism, General Syed Asim Munir vowed, “InshaAllah, the fight against terrorism will continue until the terrorists are eliminated.” He specifically honoured the immense sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army, law-enforcement agencies, and the brave people of Pakistan, particularly those from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He cited the unmatched courage and resilience these regions showed in the continuing fight against terrorism.

He declared that elements trying to incite discord under foreign influence will face dire consequences as he quoted the Quran: “Indeed, fitnah (sedition) is worse than killing.”

COAS also highlighted several gains, including the unified stance against the extremist ideology of Fitna al-Khawarij, the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative, effective management of the western borders, the merger of tribal areas into KP province, and the economic and social development initiatives in KP and Balochistan.

The army chief also clarified that Azm-e-Istehkam is not a new military operation, nor does it involve the displacement of people. He lamented that recent terrorist activities are part of an attempt to destabilise the country, but reassured the nation that the Army, with the support of the people, will overcome these challenges.

Addressing the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, COAS described it as not just a national issue but one of regional and global significance. He paid tribute to the Kashmiri people for their ongoing struggle for independence.

The Army Chief termed the ongoing war in Palestine as a significant humanitarian issue, condemning Israeli aggression and exploitation of Palestinians as violations of human rights and international law. He assured that Pakistan would remain active on the diplomatic front, advocating for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the Israeli atrocities.

The Army Chief expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, federal and provincial ministers, and all distinguished guests present there.