PM Shehbaz, air chief pay tribute to PAF heroes on Air Force Day

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Saturday paid tribute to the Pakistan (PAF) in observance of Day, which follows Defence Day on September 6.

Their messages of tribute came a day after Pakistan celebrated Defence Day, recognizing the bravery and sacrifices of the military personnel. The PAF marked Day as Martyrs' Day across its bases nationwide, beginning with solemn Quran Khawani in honor of martyrs from the 1965 and 1971 wars, as well as those who sacrificed their lives since Pakistan's inception.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz praised the PAF for its courage and resilience. He highlighted the heroic actions of PAF personnel during the 1965 conflict, particularly MM Alam, who downed five enemy aircraft in under a minute. The Prime Minister expressed pride in the PAF's dedication and the safety they provide to Pakistan’s skies. He also took to X (formerly Twitter) to salute the air warriors and their families, affirming that their valor strengthens Pakistan.

Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, speaking at the Martyrs' Day ceremony, reflected on the PAF's rich history of bravery and professionalism. He emphasized that Martyrs' Day celebrates the exceptional valor and sacrifice of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. He paid tribute to the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice and pledged ongoing efforts to advance Pakistan’s capabilities in space, electronic warfare, cyber technology, and indigenous defense.

To honor the martyrs, the laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and offered Fateha. Additionally, a wreath-laying ceremony took place at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, a Nishan-e-Haider recipient, where Air Vice Marshal Aamir Shahzad paid respects.

Air Vice Marshal Shahzad underscored that September 7 serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by martyrs and veterans who defended the motherland.