Saturday, September 07, 2024
PM visits IGP Islamabad to condole his mother’s death

PM visits IGP Islamabad to condole his mother's death
APP
September 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of Inspector General of Islamabad Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi to condole the death of his mother. The prime minister prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for bereaved family to bear the loss, according to a PM Office press release. “The grief of the passing of a great blessing like mother, stays with the bereaved person forever,” the prime minister remarked. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also accompanied the prime minister.

APP

