PO wanted in corruption, fraud case arrested from UAE

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol has taken action and arrested the wanted Proclaimed Offender (PO) accused in the case of corruption and fraud from United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to the spokesperson of FIA, the accused Mudassir Masood was arrested from UAE and transferred to Karachi Airport. A case was registered against the accused Mudassar Masood in the year 2023 as he was wanted in the Faisalabad zone for the last two years in a corruption case. FIA NCB Interpol had issued a red notice for the arrest of the accused. Later, he will be handed over to FIA Faisalabad zone.

The extradition of the accused was possible due to the close coordination of Interpol Islamabad with Interpol Abu Dhabi.