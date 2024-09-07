PPP leaders vow to resolve Balochistan issues

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday vowed to resolve the Balochistan issue.

Central leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Senator Nayyar Bukhari and Mir Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani visited Balochistan amid the crises.

“The people of Balochistan have high hopes from the PPP, and to meet those expectations, everyone from the head of the provincial government to the grassroots workers must work hard,” said Nayyar Bukhari.

The PPP leader assured that the PPP would address the grievances of the people of Balochistan. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wishes for the benefits of the provincial government’s efforts to reach the common people of Balochistan, he added.

The PPP leaders met with the provincial, divisional, and district presidents, general secretaries, information secretaries, and others of the PPP to discuss the issues.

Earlier, a two-member committee was formed on the directive of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for organisational affairs in Balochistan. The committee held separate meetings with party officials and consulted on organisational matters, taking suggestions from Balochistan party leaders.

The committee members also met with the party’s sub-wings, including the People’s Lawyers Forum, Minority Wing, Women’s Wing, Youth Wing, and People’s Students Federation, listening to their proposals. A comprehensive report on the organisational matters was compiled and will be presented to PPP chairman.

While speaking with the party members, Nayyar Bukhari and Ejaz Jakhrani emphasised that the authority to appoint or remove party officials rests solely with Bilawal.

“Any action taken against an official without the chairman’s approval would be ineffective,” said Bukhari.

The two instructed party officials to intensify efforts for the party’s activities across the province and strengthen the party.

They urged party officials and workers to play their role in organizing active unions at the council level across the province.

They contended that the workers of PPP were the party’s asset and the strength of Bilawal. The PPP leaders assured that party workers would not be disappointed, and their legitimate issues would be gradually resolved.