President Zardari signs 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024'

President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the Islamabad Public Gatherings Bill, which has now been enacted as the “Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024,” ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally scheduled for September 8.

Under this new law, unauthorized public gatherings in Islamabad face severe penalties: a first offense can lead to three years in prison, while a subsequent offense may result in ten years behind bars. Public assemblies must be held at designated venues, such as the Sangjani area or other locations specified by the government.

Even with official permission, gatherings can be dispersed by police officers at their discretion. The Deputy Commissioner will handle permission requests, with appeals available to the Chief Commissioner and further review by the Interior Secretary if needed.

Requests for assemblies must be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner at least seven days prior, detailing the venue, number of participants, timing, and purpose. The District Magistrate will evaluate these requests, considering the security situation and clearance from law enforcement. Assemblies outside the designated areas will not be permitted, and the District Magistrate (Deputy Commissioner) may alter permits as necessary.

The government also has the authority to designate specific areas of Islamabad as red zones or high-security zones. In cases where a gathering disrupts public order and is not dispersed, police officers may use force to disperse the assembly and arrest or detain participants under this new act.