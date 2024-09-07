PSMA lauds Punjab govt’s move to deregulate sugar industry

LAHORE - The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has hailed the Punjab government’s move to deregulate the sugar industry. According to a press release issued here, PSMA-PZ spokesman said, “Sugar is a private business just like rice, wheat or other commodities and everyone has their own private businesses.” The sugar industry appreciates the government’s decision to remove all its regulations.” The PSMA spokesman said that this provincial deregulation was only 50 per cent, the remaining 50 per cent would be successful when the federal government would also deregulate the sugar industry to enable it to run a free and fair business. This would enable the sugar industry to compete with the major sugar producing countries of the world and provide Pakistan with an income of $2 to 4 billion on a regular basis, he added. He said: “Farmers also appreciate this step of the Punjab government.”