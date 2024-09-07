PTI issues advisory for 8 September Islamabad rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued an advisory for ticket holders and assembly members in preparation for its September 8 rally in the Sangjani area of Islamabad.

The party’s leadership has instructed MNAs, MPs, and ticket holders from nearby constituencies to bring at least 500 workers each, while those from more distant regions are expected to mobilize 150 workers. Members have been directed to form convoys from their constituencies rather than heading directly to Islamabad.

Leaders from Rawalpindi, Murree, Hazara, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum are also advised to bring additional supporters to the event. Attendees are required to arrive at the venue by 2 pm, according to instructions from PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Umar Ayub, and the Jalsa Committee.

Additionally, the Islamabad district administration has relocated PTI’s rally venue. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz issued a new NOC, shifting the event to a site opposite the original location in the Sangjani area.

PTI leader Aamir Mughal, along with senior party members, visited the new location late at night and confirmed that the rally will proceed as planned. Mughal stated that no force could obstruct the September 8 event, suggesting that the government’s actions reflect its apprehension about PTI’s public impact.

The district administration has granted conditional approval for the rally, specifying that it will run from 4 pm to 7 pm, with provisions to avoid disrupting business or public movement.