PTI leaders’ homes raided over Sept 8 rally

LAHORE - In view of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) September 8 rally, police have started conducting raids to hunt down PTI leadership and workers in Lahore. The police raided the homes and places of former Lahore president Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar and Yasir Gilani. According to details, the police conducted a raid late at night on Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar’s home and place. However, Chaudhry Asghar Gujjar was not present at home. On the other hand, a heavy police contingent also raided the house of ticket holder Yasir Gilani, but since Yasir Gilani was also not present at home, he could not be arrested.