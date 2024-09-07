Saturday, September 07, 2024
PTI’s Sept 8 rally to be historic: KP minister

Our Staff Reporter
September 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru stated that the public gathering on September 8 will be a historic event. He affirmed that despite obstacles from the federal government, PTI workers, led by Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, will ensure the success of the jalsa.

He made these remarks while addressing a meeting of party office bearers from his constituency, where final preparations for the Sang Jani jalsa were discussed. Party workers actively participated and shared their suggestions for the event.

Zahir Shah Toru condemned the imprisonment of PTI leader Imran Khan, his wife, and other party members, describing it as unjust. He stressed that the party is committed to a peaceful struggle under the leadership’s guidance, and millions will attend the jalsa to show solidarity with the party.

An action plan for the workers’ participation in the event was also finalized during the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

