Punjab launches anti-smog awareness campaign to combat Air Pollution

The Anti-Smog Unit of the Planning and Development Board Punjab, in collaboration with the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore and the Environment Department, has launched a public awareness campaign to prevent smog.

A key event took place on Multan Road at Chauburji, where CTO Lahore Ammara Athar and Director General of the Environment Department, Imran Hamid, participated. They briefed citizens on preventive measures to reduce smog and distributed informational pamphlets to vehicle owners, urging them to address vehicle emissions.

Speaking to the media, CTO Ammara Athar emphasized the importance of collective efforts in mitigating the effects of smog. She urged the public to maintain their vehicles, ensuring timely repairs and tuning to minimize harmful emissions and reduce air pollution. "We all have to play our role in ensuring smog is controlled permanently," she stated.