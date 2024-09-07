Saturday, September 07, 2024
Punjab to enforce zero tolerance on polluting vehicles amid smog crisis

Web Desk
6:42 PM | September 07, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Senior Provincial Minister of Punjab, Marriyum Aurangzeb, emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for vehicles contributing to air pollution.

During a press conference on the smog issue, she highlighted that Lahore's Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached a hazardous level of 450, severely impacting the city. "Smog affects all aspects of society, including education, the economy, and public health," she stated.

Aurangzeb noted that after taking office, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz promptly addressed the smog crisis by banning plastic bags in Punjab.

She also announced the introduction of a new transport system aimed at reducing traffic congestion and said fitness certificates would now be mandatory for vehicles contributing to air pollution.

Web Desk

