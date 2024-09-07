Raoof Hassan likely to face replacement amid party restructuring

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hassan is expected to be removed from his position due to a lack of confidence expressed by party leaders in his capabilities.

As per details, Sheikh Waqas Akram is rumored to be the leading candidate to succeed Hassan as the new information secretary, with the proposal receiving approval from PTI founder .

This change is anticipated to occur following the appointment of a new secretary general. Earlier today, 's resignation as PTI Secretary General was approved as part of the party's ongoing reshuffle and restructuring.

, who also serves as the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, announced that he had requested party associate Shibli Faraz to deliver his resignation to during a meeting. Ayub expressed gratitude for the approval of his resignation, which he formally submitted on September 5. He had previously tendered his resignation on June 22, but it was not accepted at that time.

Ayub cited the significant demands of his roles—balancing responsibilities as opposition leader, managing case hearings, and overseeing constitutional matters—as reasons for his decision. Despite stepping down from his official position, Ayub affirmed his commitment to continue working as a party member alongside PTI's founder.