Restoring NAB

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn the curtailment of NAB’s powers was a necessary correction. As the court rightly pointed out, unless there are glaring constitutional violations, it is not within the judiciary’s remit to strike down laws that have been properly passed by parliament. This decision reinforces the importance of maintaining the balance of power between the branches of government. Parliament, as the legislative body, is entrusted with lawmaking, and the judiciary must not overstep its authority based on subjective perceptions.

However, it is equally important to address the deeply problematic history of NAB’s operations. In recent years, the institution has been embroiled in controversies ranging from its use for political witch hunts to enabling corruption. Its credibility has eroded to such an extent that many now view it as a tool of political victimisation rather than an effective body for fighting corruption. This misuse of power has rendered the institution ineffective and, in many cases, a hindrance to justice. One possible solution is to dismantle NAB entirely, reverting its responsibilities to other state institutions that previously handled these matters with more integrity. By doing so, we may restore the credibility and efficiency of anti-corruption efforts in Pakistan. A comprehensive overhaul of the system is needed to ensure that corruption is tackled head-on, without any political interference, and that the rule of law is upheld in its truest form.

The restoration of NAB’s powers is a critical step, but its reformation—or even dissolution—must follow for meaningful change to occur.