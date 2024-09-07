Ruling party members criticise own govt in PA

LAHORE - The treasury members in Punjab Assembly Friday criticized their own government and also approved a privilege motion against former Secretary Health Ali Jan for the latter’s indifferent attitude towards the Assembly members. Ali Jan was recently removed from his position after numerous complaints from the lawmakers.

The members from the ruling party questioned the performance of government departments particularly that of the local government. A PML-N member Ahsan Raza Khan accused the Provincial Minister for Local Government of lying, declaring that claims about provision of clean water, a sewerage system, street lighting, and the removal of illegal encroachments in his village were all false.

Speaking loudly, he said, “Mr. Speaker, I regularly visit Kot Mela Ram village. They [local govt officials] ]claimed clean water is available — that’s a lie. They said there’s a sewerage system — that’s a lie. They claim street lights are installed — that’s a lie. They said illegal encroachments have been removed — all lies.”

Other PML-N members supported their colleague on the matter, expressing dissatisfaction over the functioning of the local government department.

During the session, government member Malik Amjad Ali Javed presented a motion of privilege against former Secretary of Health Ali Jan, supported by 70 signatures by the PML-N members. Speaking on the matter, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq said that no justification could be provided for Ali Jan’s behavior towards the assembly members. The Speaker remarked that whether the former Secretary of Health was on leave or not, he should be summoned to appear before the Privilege Committee.

Also, the government and the opposition members got united on addressing the issue of lawlessness in the Kacha area. They, however, differed over fixing the responsibility for the problem which persisted for many years.

The opposition blamed the caretaker government’s flawed policies for the unrest, while Minister Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman also held the Buzdar government responsible for the deteriorating situation. During Zero Hour, PPP member Murtaza Chang informed the House about the worsening situation in the Kacha area, stating that multiple attempts had been made on his life and that people’s lives and property are not safe in the region.

PTI MPA Muhammad Sajid blamed the former caretaker government and the PPP’s Sindh government for failing to conduct an operation in the area.

Punjab Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman stated that the problem in Kacha has persisted for many years and that the previous government also failed to improve the situation. The Speaker scheduled Monday for a debate on law and order concerning this issue.

Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan presented a resolution regarding September 6th, which was unanimously passed. The resolution paid tribute to the soldiers and officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces who sacrificed their lives in the 1965 war.

The resolution stated that the Armed Forces played an exemplary role in defending Pakistan during the war, and if the country ever needed such sacrifices again, the military and the people would stand united. After completing the agenda, the Speaker adjourned the session until 2 PM on Monday.