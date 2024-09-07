Sargodha commissioner inspects MC office

SARGODHA - Sargodha division Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan conducted a surprise visit to the Municipal Corporation (MC) office on Friday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem accompanied him. They inspected various sections of the office, checking the attendance and availability of officers and staff. Both officers inquired about official responsibilities of each employee. They also interacted with the public visiting the office to understand their issues and the level of cooperation from the staff. The commissioner directed the officers and staff to strictly adhere to office hours. Public complaints should be resolved on priority basis, he added.

The commissioner stressed the importance for transparency in every department of the office and warned of strict action if any employee was found involved in corruption or bribery.

Jahazeb Awan said, “Our primary duty is to resolve public issues by utilising available resources and manpower responsibly. With a sense of service, we could significantly reduce problems and improve the public perception of government institutions.”

He highlighted that by ensuring cleanliness of streets and neighborhoods, timely disposal of garbage, restoration of drainage systems, and provision of streetlights, the image of government institutions could be improved. Chief Officer MC Zoya Baloch gave a detailed briefing on various departments.