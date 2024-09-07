Saturday, September 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sargodha Women Chamber demands interest rate cut

APP
September 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  The Women Chamber of Commerce Sargodha has issued a strong appeal to the State Bank of Pakistan and the government to reduce bank interest rates by 4 percent immediately, citing the recent decline in inflation figures to 9 percent. In a press statement issued on Friday, Chamber President Shamim Aftab emphasised the critical need for a swift interest rate reduction. She argued that lower borrowing costs would stimulate economic activity, provide relief to businesses, and encourage consumer spending. “The time for action is now,” the SWC president said. “A reduction in interest rates will boost investment, create jobs, and support the recovery of our economy. We urge the State Bank and the government to take decisive steps to benefit businesses and citizens alike,” she added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1725599393.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024