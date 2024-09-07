Sargodha Women Chamber demands interest rate cut

SARGODHA - The Women Chamber of Commerce Sargodha has issued a strong appeal to the State Bank of Pakistan and the government to reduce bank interest rates by 4 percent immediately, citing the recent decline in inflation figures to 9 percent. In a press statement issued on Friday, Chamber President Shamim Aftab emphasised the critical need for a swift interest rate reduction. She argued that lower borrowing costs would stimulate economic activity, provide relief to businesses, and encourage consumer spending. “The time for action is now,” the SWC president said. “A reduction in interest rates will boost investment, create jobs, and support the recovery of our economy. We urge the State Bank and the government to take decisive steps to benefit businesses and citizens alike,” she added.