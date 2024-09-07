SCCI president pays tribute to Sept 6 martyrs

SIALKOT - Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik has said September 6 is an important day in the country’s history, as the armed forces of Pakistan set an example of sacrifices for the motherland on this day in 1965. In a statement, he said that on September 6, 1965, the Pakistani forces defeated the Indian army and set a supreme example of bravery and crushed India’s nefarious ambitions. He said that there is no doubt that the sacrifices of our forces revived our independence for which the entire nation pays tribute to them.

Special ceremony held at Sialkot Fort to mark Defence Day

The Defence Day was observed with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and national spirit and with a renewed pledge to sacrifice lives for upholding the prestige of Pakistan here on Friday. Homage was paid to martyrs and Ghazis of September 6, 1965 Indo-Pak war. The day dawned with special prayers in all mosques for national solidarity, integrity, prosperity and peace. The main “Hilal-e-Istaqlal” flag hoisting ceremony was held at historical Sialkot Fort. Station Commander Brigadier Owais Toqeer, Sector Commander Chenab Rangers Brigadier Zubair Abdullah Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain, District Police Officers (DPO) Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Faisal Ikram performed the flag hoisting ceremony. Chenab Rangers, Punjab Police, volunteers of Civil Defence Organisation, Wardens of Rescue 1122, troops of scouts saluted the national flag. Station Commander Owais Tauqeer, DC Muhammad Zulqarnain and DPO Sialkot Rana Umer Farooq addressed the ceremony. Students of different schools presented tableaus. At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for security and stability of the nation.