Security forces foil suicide attack on FC Headquarters in Mohmand

Security forces successfully thwarted a deadly attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) Headquarters in Mohmand district, killing four suicide bombers, the military’s media wing, ISPR, reported on Saturday.

The militants were eliminated in the early hours of Friday as they attempted to infiltrate the camp. "The security personnel effectively neutralized the threat, sending all four suicide bombers to hell before they could cause any damage," the ISPR stated.

A sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists in the area. The ISPR reaffirmed the determination of Pakistan's security forces to eradicate terrorism from the country.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, five terrorists were killed in a firefight with security forces at the Surkhab refugee camp in Pishin district. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the terrorists' hideout.