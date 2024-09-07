Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat: ISPR

Two terrorists were neutralized during an intelligence-led operation conducted by security forces in Kalat district, Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops successfully encircled the terrorists' hideout and engaged them, leading to their elimination. The operation also resulted in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives.

The deceased terrorists were actively involved in attacks against security forces and innocent civilians in the region.

A sanitization operation is currently in progress to identify and neutralize any additional terrorist elements in the area.

Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan.